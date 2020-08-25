Very different perspectives after local school districts announce COVID-19 cases on first day

Pinellas County Schools said three students and three adults tested positive on the first day of classes.

TAMPA, Fla. — It didn’t take long.

On the first day of school, some districts in the Tampa Bay area reported their first cases of COVID-19. School districts have adopted plans to test, notify and quarantine.

But, are they working out the way they’d planned?

By Tuesday, education leaders conceded they likely have a daunting task ahead of them.

“We’ll all agree this is a different period of time,” Pinellas School Board Chair Carol Cook said.

In Pinellas County schools, where three students and three adults tested positive on the very first day of classes, the district says it did its best to stick to its COVID-19 plan by isolating those affected and launching its contact tracing team to notify those exposed.

The process was hailed by school leaders as a success.

“Yesterday was a great day,” Superintendent Mike Grego said. “And I left and went home very energized about our school district. Because we put processes and systems in place, I saw firsthand we’re working.”

But, at least one teacher had refused to head back to the classroom, and the president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association union had a very different take on the day.

“The opening yesterday was not a success,” Union President Nancy Velardi said. “Students were too close together for most of the day. Laughing, hugging, kissing. Little ones were having mass breaks inside their small rooms within three feet of each other.”

“Five different schools, six people positive COVIDs. Because of the decisions that were made in this room, you put those people in contact with hundreds of other people,” said Christy Foust, a teacher who says she decided to sit out this year when she was not assigned a distance learning class.

In Manatee County, another district already dealing with COVID-19 cases in its first week, the district said the virus has exacerbated what is always a hectic and chaotic period.

But district spokesman Michael Barber said in a written statement: “During the first six days of the new school year our district has done a full and thorough job of investigating every reported instance of a confirmed case in our schools and school district facilities.“

Adding to the angst for parents who need to stay informed was the Florida Department of Health’s own website.

Online Monday, the department posted reports of more than 500 elementary middle and high school COVID-19 cases statewide since Aug. 10. But that same report was taken down 24 hours later.

The Department of Health’s director of communications says a draft report was inadvertently made available and that after it’s been verified, they’ll start posting the numbers again.

With a judge finding the state’s mandate to send kids back to in-person learning unconstitutional, the early COVID-19 cases have some asking whether it’s time to once again consider full e-learning and rely on local public health workers to tell them when it would be safe to go back.

“I think we need advisement from the medical team on a threshold of what we should expect,” Pinellas School Board Member Nicole Carr said. “Including metrics, to close this district if the community spread increases.”

