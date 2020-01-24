RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms.

Senate Bill 232 applies to schools that educate fifth-to-12th graders.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, this encompasses 132 school districts and almost over 630,000 female students.

The bill was passed unanimously on the Senate floor with a vote of 40-0.

It requires each school board to make tampons and pads available at all times and at no cost to public school students. The schools also must have 40% of enrolled students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

