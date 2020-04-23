VALRICO, Fla. — In Valrico Wednesday, the senior class of 2020 picked up their cap and gowns drive-thru style at Bloomingdale High School.

What students didn’t know is that they would have a crowd of teachers cheering them on.

Principal Sue Burkett was also there holding a sign that read, “We Miss Your Faces.”

As she waved and cheered on her students she said, “I don’t know who’s more happy to see who. If the kids were happier to see the teachers or the teachers are happier to see the kids.”



Senior Torey Gilliam said she misses her teachers and seeing them today just made her day.



Senior Calib Hancock said, “It was kind of hard not to cry when I first showed up and saw all of those people cheering for me.” He says, “We’ll be remembered as those kids for the rest of our lives. The ones that didn’t get that cool graduation and missed out on the best third of their senior year.”

Hancock says despite that he’s trying to stay positive. “We are doing what we can to stay happy and stay energized. We’re still pressing forward.”

