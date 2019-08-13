ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With students embarking on a new school year, many websites will likely see an uptick in business.

There are plenty of companies willing to do someone's homework, write a paper, or even take an online course for a fee.

One of the most popular websites is Pay Me To Do Your Homework. On their website, they advertise full classes starting at $99/week and $49 for a test or quiz.

A letter from the founder published on the website says, "We work with PhDs, lawyers, CPAs, career-driven professionals getting their MBAs, and almost any other high-achiever you can think of."

New companies continue to pop up in the homework industry. There are even complaints on the Better Business Bureau website when students aren't satisfied with the grade they got after paying a homework company.

Not all companies in the every-growing homework industry are willing to just do your work. Some offer around-the-clock tutoring services.

“All of our tutors are trained to help guide and work with the student through the problem, versus just giving them those answers,” said Sarah Walters, director of dducational partnerships for tútit.

tútit is a free app geared towards students who need help completing their assignments or understanding their homework. Walters explained that once the student requests a tutor, they'll be charged 99 cents a minute.

Although Walters ensures tútit tutors won't just complete someone's work, she admits that's often what students want them to do.

Principal Dave Brown of Strawberry Crest High School in Hillsborough County explained his school's role in trying to educate students about the seriousness of cheating and plagiarizing.

Brown believes his staff has a responsibility to help students learn from cheating incidents so they don't make the same mistake in college.

The Hillsborough County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct reads:

Students have the responsibility to:

perform all tasks required for the successful completion of the course;

complete assignments to the best of their ability;

make up any assignments missed due to an absence;

cite sources and use quotations when referencing someone else’s work and avoid any form of plagiarism and/or cheating.

St. Petersburg College puts extra emphasis on "contract cheating," a name given to academic cheating involving paying for completed coursework. They train their staff on how to spot contract cheating and how to address it.

Christian Moriarty is the chair of the college's Applied Ethics Institute. He said they handle cheating instances on a case-by-case basis, but repeat academic integrity violations could lead to a suspension or expulsion.

