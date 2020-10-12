Cadets Tyrese Bender and Evan Walker will be apart of the most diverse class of Rhodes Scholars.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Two West Point cadets from Texas were among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship awardees named in November.

Cadets Tyrese Bender, Class of 2021, of San Antonio, and Cadet Evan Walker, Class of 2021, of Rowlett, will part of the most diverse class of Rhodes Scholars, according to CBS News.

CBS News reports 21 of the recipients across the country are people of color and 17 are women.

“Cadets Tyrese Bender and Evan Walker have both found creative and bold ways to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion through their leadership and studies at West Point. I look forward to the change and growth they will lead as Rhodes Scholars for the U.S. Army, our nation, and the world,” Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Dean of the Academic Board, said. “Their achievements and this prestigious recognition are testaments to their hard work, empathy, and intellectual curiosity, and to the strength of the West Point community that supported their endeavors each step of the way.”

Bender, who is an engineering management major, is the deputy brigade commander, a two-year track team captain and contributor to the inaugural U.S Corps of Cadets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy.

While at Oxford he intends to earn a Master of Philosophy in Sociology and Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation.

Walker, who is an operations research major, is the 2nd regimental commander and is a two-year captain of the Army Boxing Team.

"To represent our families and our sports teams and the academy and the Army internationally, that's an honor and a privilege," Walker told CBS News.

While at Oxford she intends to earn a Master of Comparative Social Policy with a focus on the intersection between policy and inequalities in the workplace and their influence on social inclusion and mobility for racial and gender minorities.

Rhodes Scholars are chosen not only for their outstanding scholarly achievements, but for their character, commitment to others and to the common good, and for their potential for leadership in whatever domains their careers may lead.

The Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to honor the will and bequest of Cecil J. Rhodes, provides full financial support for Rhodes Scholars to pursue a degree or degrees at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom in partnership with the Second Century Founder, John McCall MacBain and other generous benefactors.