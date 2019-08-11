GREENSBORO, N.C. — The parents of a Western Guilford High School student who was injured during a classroom experiment say their daughter is being treated for burns at Brenner Children's Hospital.

Pete Green, the girl's father, sent WFMY News 2 a statement on Friday saying, "Aimee is not in great condition, we are currently at Brenner where her burns are being treated and cared for. At this time, we have no further comment."

Green's mom, Alicia Coverston Green has been updating family and friends via social media.

Coverston-Green wrote on her Facebook account that her daughter was admitted to the burn ICU Friday afternoon for fluid resuscitation, pain control and wound care.

A post on Wednesday evening gave more details about what happened to Aimee.

"Please pray for our beautiful daughter Aimee Green. She was in chemistry today, and the teacher was doing an experiment. It went badly and exploded. The explosion went right onto Aimee and caught her hair, face, chest, and arm on fire. She also has burns on both hands," wrote the mom.

Guilford County Schools confirmed a student at Western Guilford High School was injured Wednesday when a classroom experiment went wrong.

Aimee Green

Pete and Alicia Green

Guilford County School officials say they are still investigating the incident but were able to give us the following information:



1. They can confirm that the teacher was doing a demonstration when the incident happened.

2. The school district has several safety guidelines for experiments. Depending on the experiment, students are required to wear goggles. Officials did not confirm whether the student was wearing goggles.

3. Guilford County EMS said an ambulance was dispatched to the school after a school resource officer called them.

4. The teacher in charge when the incident happened was trained and certified to teach the class she was in.

GCS says they are investigating the incident and will release more details in the near future. In the meantime, the teacher has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to district officials.

We're working to gather more details as this story develops and will bring you the latest right here.

