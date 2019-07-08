POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Margie Patterson has been driving a Polk County school bus for 30 years.

“I have been driving their children, and now I drive the great-grandchildren of some of those children I started with, and I hate to say that but it is so fun, and I am excited for a new year, every year, because I have all those new kids coming in,” she said.

She is particularly excited about this new school year because of a change to the Polk County Schools Code of Conduct.

The new code now includes and prohibits “unsuitable, intimate, and sexually suggestive” behavior on school campuses, buses, and at school-sponsored events.

While there is a gray area as to what exactly that behavior could include, Patterson has seen a lot that will definitely now be punishable.

“I have seen the entire sexual act," said Patterson. "We’ve found the condoms. We know the things that happen on the bus. Then they have to pull up the tape then they have to watch the whole thing. And nobody wants to do that. So we hope and we pray that this will be a right step forward.”

Even though every single school bus in Polk County has at least four cameras on board, students are still engaging in sexually questionable behavior on the bus.

The hope is that this new code of conduct is going to change that.

"When the kids know that you have something that they can specifically get written up for, it kinda changes their mindset. This code, we thank the school board so much for putting it in there, because it will help with the discipline,” said Patterson.

Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend voted for the update, as did every other board member, but he is also skeptical.

“I’m supportive of it, but I am also watchful of it,” said Townsend. “Because of the discretion question. I mean, when you give big organizations discretion, sometimes that discretion isn’t always used in the same way.”

Polk County Public Schools says that this is a standard update that is in line with what other school districts are doing. And Patterson is just plain glad to see the update.

“I mean, you could name it all. I know you bus drivers know what I’m saying, when I say we’ve seen it all. We have seen the whole Monty. We’ve seen it all.”

