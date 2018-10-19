Think about all the math you learned in high school and college. Did you have one class on basic home budgeting? Did you learn how to balance a checkbook?

Our teens have to start managing money at a young age, whether it's birthday or holiday money or even when they get their first job.

And if we as parents don't teach them, they are flying blind with a bank account that they have no idea how to use responsibly. That's despite all the math they are already learning in school.

"All those math and formulas do is teach them how to think, and school teaches them how to finish something that's difficult. And those are great things to know, but they don't know how to write a check," Tampa Financial Planner Steve Overton said.

Kristin Bercume is the director of the Academy of Finance at Northeast High School in St. Pete. In the last few years, the school has realized how important it is for kids to learn basic budgeting.

"We're already a society that doesn't manage our money well," Bercume explained. "So there are a lot of parents who would like to do better for their kids, but they really don't know how and they're hoping and expecting for us to do it within the classroom. And, that's what we intend to do is to hopefully help the students have a better handle on their money than perhaps their parents do."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Northeast High School partnered with Achieva Credit Union and has a real, student-run credit union open to the entire student body. It's a place where they can open accounts, get debit cards, and even talk to student counselors that can explain credit scores and how to stay out of debt. Bercume says the students who have gone through this program all come back and say the same thing.

"The resounding theme is the feeling of preparation and control," Bercume said.

We talked to a couple of the teenagers who worked in that credit union and are now seniors. Raymond Jairam told us some of the things they learned.

"We're learning how to fix your credit score if your credit score is too low or how to finance a house, how to finance a car," Jairam said. "We're looking at home equity lines of credit and things like that."

Jairam says those are skills they need for those everyday decisions in life.

"I feel like we're a step ahead of everybody else in that aspect...and student loans and everything. I feel like we're ahead of the game," Jairam explained.

Shenyah Ruth is a senior and says it's a relief already having some basic financial knowledge before she heads off to college.

"It's hard enough already being an adult and then you have to get hit with how do I get my credit score, how do I do my taxes," Ruth said. "So being able to learn about this stuff as we're going through our high school career, I feel like it takes a lot of pressure off of us when we become adults."

Not only does it relieve pressure on the teens, but it helps parents too.

Right now, this is not a required course in school. It's an elective or a career track that a student can choose. And, at this point, there are no plans to make it a requirement in schools.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP