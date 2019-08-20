Is college good for America? Your answer may depend on what your political stances are.

A survey by the Pew Research Center found Democrats overwhelmingly say colleges and universities have a positive effect on the country, 67 percent to 18 percent. Meanwhile, Republicans are critical of the effects of college, with 59 percent saying it has a negative effect and 33 percent saying the effect is positive.

Among all adults, half of Americans say the effect is positive. That's down, however, from 63 percent in 2015 and 55 percent in 2017.

Contributing to the gap are views of whether professors act in the best interests of the public. A 2018 Pew survey found 84 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents have a great or fair amount of confidence in professors. Only about half of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents felt the same.

Another source of dissent: in another Pew poll, 87 percent of Democrats said colleges and universities are open to a wide range of opinions and viewpoints. Only 44 percent of Republicans agree.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.