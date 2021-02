Eh Ken Ler was last seen in the area of Garden Hills Drive in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy who has not been seen since Monday.

Eh Ken Ler was last seen in the area of Garden Hills Drive in Stone Mountain, they said.

Eh Ken Ler is 5-foot-3 with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.