PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An elderly woman in Port St. Lucie is recovering after being attacked by two men while feeding squirrels.

“The knee is really sore and my shin bone is busted, it’s cracked,” said 85-year-old Ethleen Page.

A shattered knee, bruises, and trauma-all over a bag of peanuts.

Page says she loves feeding squirrels when she goes on her daily walk around her 55 and up community.

“I have to take peanuts for the squirrels, cause they’ll just follow me,” Page told CBS12 News in West Palm Beach.

But on Jan. 20, things took a nasty turn. Page said she was attacked by two masked men.

“He dragged me down and I landed right on my knee,” she said.

Page spent more than a week in the hospital and is now in rehab.

All the robbers got?

“Raw peanuts,” Page said.

No arrests have been made.

