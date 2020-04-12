Sharing more than a name: Elliot Page's coming out creates hope for local transgender man, Elliot Darrow

The local LGBTQ+ community hopes that there is more acceptance around the transgender community in the future as visibility increases.

TAMPA, Fla. — Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender Tuesday was met with celebration from the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike.

The actor well known for his roles in movies "Juno" and "Inception," shared the news on social media with friends and fans around the world.

“It's going to be really awesome to have a trans person in the spotlight, being able to talk about those things," said local transgender activist Elliott Darrow.

Darrow shares more than just a name with Elliot Page-- both are transgender.

“I think it's so great. I mean, transgender people are everywhere. They've always been around. I feel like we're becoming more visible now. And we're able to give people the language to figure out who they are," Darrow said.

The college student says he didn't hear the term "transgender" until he was in high school. When he finally did, he was able to put a name to a feeling.

"Once I researched it, and I was like, Oh, that's who I am," Darrow said.

As high profile people, like Elliot Page, come out, it could make a difference. It brings visibility to the community.

“I feel like my transition would have happened a lot quicker if I had had the influence of transgender people in places like the media," Darrow explained.

Just last month was the first-ever Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival. The festival was virtual and had five films covering the stories of transgender individuals in the U.S. and abroad. Leaders say representation not only benefits those in the transgender community but anyone who watches.

"When we see stories and narratives about other people's experiences, one we hope to see ourselves reflected in other folks is journeys and truths. And we learn the second piece of that we learn," explained Nathan Bruemmer, the founder of the TransPride March in St. Pete and the current President of St. Pete Pride.

There is already a noticeable difference in acceptance for Page. Netflix has already changed Page’s name to Elliot Page in the credits for their show "Umbrella Academy.”

“Telling audiences that, you know, Elliot is the actor we've had the whole time," explained Ryan L. Terry, a Film Studies professor at the University of Tampa. "And the fact that Elliot has come out transgender doesn't change the performers history.”

However, activists know it is not this easy for everyone.

“So for most trans folks, you know, the world doesn't just wipe clean your record. It is typically a fight. It costs money," Bruemmer said.

But as Elliott Darrow knows, it is a fight worth fighting so that transgender people can get to a day where they can reintroduce themselves as "Elliott," whether you are Elliot Page or Elliott Darrow.

“When I was trying to make sure Elliot was my name, I just looked at myself in the mirror, and I just said it to myself," Darrow said. "And I almost got like tears in my eyes. I was like, wow, that's right. That's who I am.”

