SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of an overturned boat off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument and at least two people on board have died, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The incident was reported near 200 Catalina Blvd. around 10:15 a.m., according to the agency.
According to SDFD, 25 people were pulled from the water and at least two did not survive. The remaining 23 were taken to hospitals throughout San Diego. Federal agencies continued to search the water just after noon using boats and aircraft.
San Diego Lifeguards, US Coast Guard, Federal Fire and other local agencies were working with SDFD on the incident.
The type of vessel involved is unknown.
Cabrillo National Monument tweeted that its tidepools would be closed Sunday following the incident.
