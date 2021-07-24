x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Emma Weyant takes top lane spot in 400-meter individual medley final

The women's 400-meter individual medley final at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for Sunday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — She's cruising right along!

Sarasota's own Emma Weyant, 19, led the way Saturday night with a time of 4:33.55 in the women's 400-meter individual medley — a faster time than the U.S. Olympic trials last month in Omaha, Nebraska, when she clocked 4:33.81, according to the USA Today.

"I'm really happy with my time," she said after the race. "It's right what I went off of at trials."

The outlet reports Weyant's timing set up her with the top lane position in the final Sunday morning. She ended up beating Katinka Hosszu, the world record holder in the event and gold medalist in Rio 2016, the USA Today reports.

Hosszu finished with a time 4:36.01.

The women's 400-meter individual medley final is slated to begin just after 11 a.m. local time Sunday.

RELATED: Several athletes with Florida ties will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Saturday: Swimming, tennis, and Olympic debuts for skateboarding and surfing

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter