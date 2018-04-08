LAKE PLACID, Fla. - A 48-year-old woman with bipolar disorder is missing, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said.

Tina Ison was last seen at 9 p.m. on July 31 at her home on Anna Maria Court NE.

Her vehicle was later found on Permission Trail.

Ison was last seen wearing jean shorts and a pajama-type blue top with white flowers.

"She has no cell phone, no credit cards and no debit card," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding Ison's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Anthony McGann at 863-402-7200.

