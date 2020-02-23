NEW ORLEANS — Family members still reeling from the news of his death remembered the man struck and killed Saturday by an Endymion float as an outgoing person who loved Carnival parades and the New Orleans Saints.

Family members identified Joseph Sampson, 58, as the man killed by a float during Saturday night's Endymion parade.

"It just blew me away," said his sister-in-law, Christell Mack. "You hear the news. You just don't believe it."

She told WWL-TV that Sampson and his wife, Vondra Mack, had been inseparable since their days as teenagers.

"You see one, you see the other," she said.

Sampson's nephew, Renell Davis, said he couldn't believe the news about his uncle at first. Sampson loved Mardi Gras, Davis said.

Sampson's wife told WWL-TV that she and her husband at first were not set to attend the parade. But plans for a party fell through, and they found themselves along the krewe's route on Canal Street just past North Galvez Street.

Sampson also joined in second-lines and was a proud Saints fan, he said.

He was the second person killed by a parade float in the 2020 Carnival Season. Wednesday, 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche died after being struck by a tandem float during the Krewe of Nyx parade through Uptown.

City officials said after Sampson died that tandem floats – multiple parade float wagons pulled by a single tractor – would be banned for the rest of Carnival 2020.

Deadly float-related accidents are rare, but they have happened in the past.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the last fatal accident happened in 2008 when a rider with the Krewe of Endymion was run over by a third section in a three-part tandem float after stepping off the moving vehicle.

Preliminary reports indicate the same float involved in the 2008 death was the one that killed Sampson.

According to the United Press International reports, two children were killed at separate parades in 1981. A 2-year-old girl and her father were pushed under a float at the Zulu parade, and an 8-year-old boy was knocked off a ladder by a crowd at the Elks Krewe of Orleans parade.

Sampson is survived by his wife, Vondra Mack, and their three adult children.

