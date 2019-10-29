TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman took to social media to praise her husband and Waste Management.

Monday morning, Sara Petro realized her engagement ring wasn't on her hand.

"After frantically tearing my house apart and searching to no avail, I realized that I must have accidentally thrown it away with a pile of trash as I was cleaning last night. At this point, the garbage had been taken out and picked up by Waste Management. As you can probably imagine, my level of hysteria was through the roof," Petro said.

Petro said her husband, Fadi, played phone tag with Waste Management all day. The couple learned their trash had been located and was already mixed in with, "10 TONS (literally) of smashed trash."

Petro said her husband was bound and determined to find her ring so, he went to the landfill and began looking.

"I’ll spare the rancid details, but it was a horrendous task. The sweet guys working at the landfill helped Fadi search and THEY FOUND IT!! Literally a needle in a haystack," Petro said.

Petro said words cannot express her gratitude for her husband and Waste Management.

"I feel very blessed and like the luckiest girl in the world. These men are my heroes!"

