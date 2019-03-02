We finally got our glimpse at some new footage for the upcoming Avengers: End Game movie, and it doesn't look positive for the people of Earth.

The quick shots show empty homes, empty stadiums, posters for missing people, and a lack of smiles anywhere. The spot is short, but the impact is huge.

So how will they get past all this? And will they be able to band together to save the world from Thanos? We're pretty sure Captain Marvel will have something to do with it -- after all, her solo movie hits theaters first on March 8.

Then get ready for 'Avengers: Endgame' when it hits the big screen the following month on April 26.

