ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.-- Comedian Aziz Ansari is doing a pop-up show this October in St. Petersburg.

The stand-up comic and Parks and Recreation actor will be performing at the Mahaffey Theater for one of the first times since he was accused of sexual misconduct. Ansari had been laying low since the accusations in January.

Ansari's Facebook page listed shows for "working out new material" starting out in Philadelphia on August 13 and hitting up a few more places since.

Ansari will be taking the stage in St. Pete at 7 p.m. on October 22 after a performance in Orlando the night before.

Listed ticket prices were between $35 and $65.

