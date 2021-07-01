Biz Markie's manager says the rapper is not dead

After reports went out that the 'Just A Friend' rapper died, his manager refuted the rumor and let the public know that Biz Markie was still alive.

Jenni Izumi, who is the manager for Biz Markie, confirmed to multiple outlets the 57-year-old rapper was still alive Wednesday night and receiving medical attention after rumors spread of his passing.

"Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible," Izumi explained in a statement to NBC News.

While it is unclear what has caused the current condition of the rapper, it is known that the New York hip-hop artist was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2010 and managed to shed 141 pounds according to New York Daily News.

“Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike,” his rep said on Thursday to NBC. “At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”