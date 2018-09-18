LOS ANGELES — "Black-ish" star Jennifer Lewis made a splash when she walked down the Emmy's Gold Carpet, but it was not for the usual glamorous ball gown.

Instead, the actress, who plays Anthony Anderson's mother on the ABC show, wore a Nike sweatshirt to make a statement.

Emmy Awards: Stars walk the 2018 red carpet
01 / 20
Lead actor in a drama series and guest actor in a comedy series nominee Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
02 / 20
Supporting actor in a drama series nominee Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
03 / 20
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
04 / 20
Ernst &amp; Young representatives hold the cases with the winners names for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
05 / 20
O. T. Fagbenle attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
06 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
07 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Noah Schnapp, shoe detail, attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
08 / 20
Emmy statues are seen before the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
09 / 20
Mario Lopez attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
10 / 20
Renee Bargh attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
11 / 20
Q'orianka Kilcher attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
12 / 20
(L-R) Natalie Morales, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. )
13 / 20
Gaten Matarazzo attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
14 / 20
Deon Cole attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
15 / 20
Jennifer Lewis arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
16 / 20
Adina Porter attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
17 / 20
Britney Young attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
18 / 20
Angela Sarafyan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
19 / 20
Nina Kiri (L) and Madeline Brewer attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
20 / 20
Keltie Knight attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," she told reporters on the red carpet.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the NFL, began keeling during the national anthem nearly two years ago to protest police brutality. He became a face for Nike's 30th anniversary ad for its "Just Do It" campaign.

The move drew both intense praise and disgust from critics and supporters of Kaepernick, including from one university in north Georgia who cut ties with Nike after the ad appeared.

READ | Truett McConnell University cuts ties with Nike after Colin Kaepernick ad

WATCH | Why Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem

© 2018 WXIA