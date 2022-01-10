In one of his final interviews, he spoke about his sister, Gay Saget, who died in 1994 from scleroderma, CBS News reports. She was 47.

Just weeks before actor and comedian Bob Saget died, he spent time talking about the tragic death of his older sister.

"It was a three-to-four year process, and she was gone. And I couldn't bear it," Saget told CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. John LaPook in December. "I can't get the images of the end of her life out of my head, ever."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Scleroderma is a group of rare diseases involving the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues.

It reportedly affects women more often than men, most commonly occurring between the ages of 30 and 50.

"She had a lot of fatigue. Her body, she said, it felt like her skin was on fire. She went to regular medical doctors that said that it could be lupus, it could be mental illness, it could be Epstein-Barr," Saget told CBS News. "They named everything except what it was."

Dr. Fred Wigley of John Hopkins University told the media outlet it can be "a very terrible multi-system disease."

When it came to Gay Saget's case, the lack of knowledge on the disease and how to treat it was the problem.

"We were all in the room when she let out her last breath," Saget said to LaPook. "And it, I don't know how to explain it, but it felt like, I mean, I'm going to go all 'woo woo' here, but it felt like the soul going past us, literally felt it. I felt my hair kind of move.

"You know, and being an actor, that's a very important thing if your hair gets out of place."

Humor still played a key role in conversations for the comedian.

"Humor is the only way my family survived," he said during the interview. "It's so healthy to laugh, and I'm out there doing it and I know it's healing for people."

But his sister wasn't the first time Saget heard of the disease.

The actor told NIH Medline Plus Magazine about a time he got a call from someone asking him to host a comedy fundraiser for a disease he knew very little about which turned out to be scleroderma.

Saget reportedly agreed and hosted the event which starred Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O'Donnell and other big names.

This was all before his sister was diagnosed.

After the death of his sister, Saget went on to serve on the Scleroderma Research Foundation board for almost two decades while continuing to host events for more than 25 years, CNN reports.

"For me, it's an homage to her. And somehow telling her that her life had a real purpose," Saget said, CBS News reports.

"I have a lot to live up to. I feel like, to really do her justice, is to really make huge strides in the next decade or two and to really help these sweet, innocent victims with this disease."

The 65-year-old, who became a household name playing single dad Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom, was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon inside a hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.