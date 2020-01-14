TAMPA, Fla — It’s been a decade since country music fans have kicked up their boots at a Brooks and Dunn concert.

But the duo is back!

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are hitting the road again, and they’re making a stop in Tampa.

They’ll grace the stage on May 29, 2020 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.

“So much for 'we quit,' huh?” Ronnie Dunn said in a statement to Billboard.

"That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it...'Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

The tour is fittingly called the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour, and tickets are already available on their website.

RELATED: Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in Tampa this Fall

RELATED: Rod Stewart coming to Tampa on Summer tour

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter