TAMPA, Fla. — Less than a month after Chance the Rapper moved back his tour to spend more time with his family, Amalie Arena has announced it is unable to reschedule his concert in Tampa.

The venue said "building availability" was to blame. He was originally supposed to be in Tampa on Oct. 14.

Refunds for the canceled performance are available, and will work as follows:

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster:

Online purchases will automatically be refunded.

Phone purchases will automatically be refunded.

Outlet purchasers will need to return to where they bought the tickets in order to receive refunds.

Fans who bought tickets at the ticket office or the Amalie Arena Sales Office:

Tickets will need to be refunded through the point of purchase.

Sales office customers are encouraged to contact their sales reps to request a refund.

Refunds will be available at the Ticket Office during normal business hours. Ticket Office Hours can be found at AmalieArena.com.

Fans who bought tickets through third parties will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds. Amalie Arena says these cannot be refunded through the Box Office or Ticketmaster.

