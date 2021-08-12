City of Clearwater announces return of 42nd annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Tickets are now on sale for $10 each, with VIP tables also available.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is welcoming back the annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday celebration.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the city announced the Clearwater Jazz Holiday will be held Oct. 14-17. It'll be at BayCare Ballpark, as the city builds its new home at Coachman Park.

Organizers and the Threshers/Phillies organization are working together to create four days and nights of exciting live performances. Featured artists include Kool & The Gang and Gloria Gaynor.

Visitors will be able to soak in Clearwater's fall weather, sunsets, and attractions.

Tickets are available now and cost $10. There are also limited VIP Hospitality tables of two or four.

People can enter through the main gate and park in the west entrance lot.

There's been no word on any COVID restrictions for the event. Times and performance information can be found here.