Calling all 'Hotel California' fans: Eagles coming to Tampa for 2023 tour encore performance

The band is making a trip to Amalie Arena for an encore performance of its "Hotel California" tour.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all those who have belted out the lyrics to "Hotel California" more times than they'd like to admit, now's your chance to see the song performed live.

The Eagles are making a trip to Amalie Arena for an encore performance of its "Hotel California" tour.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit along with Vince Gill will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 bringing fans back to the 70s with all their hit songs.

"Each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir," a news release explains. "After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits."

Anyone interested in buying tickets can snag one when they go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster. Presales start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

There will be a limited number of VIP packages available including premium seats, exclusive merchandise and more.