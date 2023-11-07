'Friends' meets Idaho: A-list celebrity dinner party goes viral

East Idaho was home to dozens of A-listers over the weekend attending a dinner party. The celebrity guest list will leave you starry-eyed as you go down the table.

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — So long to the timeless adage: "If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?" The answer may lie right here in Idaho.

A mere 4 hours and 30 minutes east of Boise, Hollywood's biggest stars broke bread together at the dinner party that just kept on giving. And giving, it did!

On Friday, actress Kristen Bell made a post-gone-viral on her Instagram page with the caption "Idaho, chapter 1🏔️🧡" - so does this mean a "chapter 2" is on the horizon? Survey says: likely so.

On July 7, Bell shared intimate images of the star-studded soirée clad in cozy clothes, along with photos of her family, including husband and fellow actor, Dax Shepard.

As you work your way down the lengthy dinner table nestled in Swan Valley, you'll find guests: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Jimmy Fallon, Shiri Appleby, Jake Tapper, Kiefer Sutherland, Molly McNearney, Meaghan Curcio, Mark Rober...and is that Joel McHale? Do I spy John Cusack next to Dax? With this celebrity guest list, it's quite possible.

The dinner party took place on a stunning bend in the South Fork of the Snake River at the South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley, Idaho. The property belongs to comedian and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel purchased the impressive 25.83-acre property in June of 2020.

But if you did have to choose one of these celebrities to have dinner with, who would it be?

