'Jeopardy!' sparks controversy with clue mentioning Brian Laundrie

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — "Jeopardy!" fans are calling a clue that appeared on Sunday evening's show "offensive" and "disrespectful."
During the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue for a category called "The 'A' List," meaning all the answers began with the letter "A."
"In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.'s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters," host Mayim Bialik read.
"What are alligators?" Booster answered correctly.
The clue sparked backlash online, with some calling it "in poor taste."
"...you couldn’t find another clue for “alligator”??" one Twitter user wrote.
Weeks after Gabby Petito left on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie in July 2021, she was reported missing when her fiancé returned to his North Port home without her.
Laundrie's refusal to speak to authorities and subsequent disappearance set the internet on fire, with a slew of online personalities vowing to solve the case.
Gabby Petito was found dead in September in Bridger-Teton National Forest. An autopsy determined she was killed by "manual strangulation."
Authorities say her fiancé Laundrie later killed himself in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, leaving behind a notebook in which he confessed to her murder.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.