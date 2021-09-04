Joe Rogan shares negative COVID-19 test results

Standup comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan shared good news following a down week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Friday, the star shared a negative COVID-19 test on his Instagram account and sent a thank you for all of the kind messages he received from fans.
In another post on the same day, Rogan shared a picture of a darts game outside captioned "so nice to be back outside launching arrows."
Earlier this week, the 54-year-old said he began feeling rundown after Saturday's stand-up show at the Amway Center in Orlando. It came a day after his appearance at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
"The Joe Rogan Experience" host said he underwent a list of treatments, including monoclonal antibody treatments, Z-Pak, prednisone, an NAD drip and a vitamin drip. Rogan also said he was treated with ivermectin – the medicine meant for killing parasites in large animals – which the FDA has warned against as a treatment for humans.
The standup comedian's next show is in Nashville on Sunday, Oct. 24.