Joe Rogan shares negative COVID-19 test results

The standup comedian and podcaster had to push back his next show to October.

Standup comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan shared good news following a down week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Friday, the star shared a negative COVID-19 test on his Instagram account and sent a thank you for all of the kind messages he received from fans.

In another post on the same day, Rogan shared a picture of a darts game outside captioned "so nice to be back outside launching arrows."

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old said he began feeling rundown after Saturday's stand-up show at the Amway Center in Orlando. It came a day after his appearance at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" host said he underwent a list of treatments, including monoclonal antibody treatments, Z-Pak, prednisone, an NAD drip and a vitamin drip. Rogan also said he was treated with ivermectin – the medicine meant for killing parasites in large animals – which the FDA has warned against as a treatment for humans.