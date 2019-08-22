COLUMBIA, S.C. — Singer Justin Bieber will marry his wife Hailey Bieber in South Carolina, according to a published report from TMZ.

The celebrity website reported Thursday that it had gotten its hands on a 'save the date' invitation from the couple. On the invitation it says "September 30th, 2019 South Carolina."

The invitation doesn't say which city the wedding will take place, but The Daily Mail reports it will be along the coast. One possible bit of info: the two were reportedly sighted in the state earlier this month near Palmetto Bluff, which is near Hilton Head Island.

If you're wondering (since they share the same name) the two were legally married at a courthouse in New York in 2018. But this is the big "public" wedding.

It's unclear why the two might have chose the state, since neither hails from the south. (Bieber is actually Canadian).

The couple has been together for some time now, and has tried multiple times to get the occasion on the books.

RELATED: Myrtle Beach named the 2nd most romantic city in America