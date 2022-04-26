Karol G announces tour with show in Tampa

The "$trip Love Tour" will feature Karol G's greatest hits of her music catologue.

TAMPA, Fla — Latin music fans and those with an ear for reggaeton beats, Karol G will be in Tampa for her "$trip Love Tour" this September.

After two successful shows at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Karol G announced a 30-city tour in the United States. The Latin artist will make a stop at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Monday, Sept. 26. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

Karol G hopes her "Strip Love Tour" brings some of the most impressive shows of her career as she sings some of the greatest hits of her music catalog. She broke multiple sales records with her previous "Bichota Tour."

Recently, Karol G earned six awards at the Latin American Music Awards, including the most coveted award of the night, artist of the year. She also took home female artist of the year and favorite urban artist.