Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is set to host the 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Last year's dinner did not feature a comedian. However, 2018's dinner featured comedian Michelle Wolf, and she made headlines for going a little too far.

Thompson isn't known for getting too political, which may have been why he was chosen.

It was also announced that comedian Hasan Minhaj will be featured at the dinner as well. He, however, does tend to speak about politics.

Two new awards will be introduced at this year's dinner. The Katherine Graham Award for Courage and the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists.

The White House Correspondents Dinner will happen on April 25.



