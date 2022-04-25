Lizzo's 'The Special Tour' makes Tampa stop at Amalie Arena

Fans who pre-save Lizzo's upcoming "Special" album will receive early access to purchase tour tickets.

TAMPA, Fla — Rapper, singer, songwriter and flutist Lizzo has announced her new tour, "The Special Tour" and she's making a stop in the Bay region.

Lizzo and special guest, rapper Lotto, will perform at Amalie Arena at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Too much excitement? It gets better. Fans who pre-save or pre-add her new upcoming album, "Special," will receive early access to purchase tour tickets.

The "Good as Hell" phenom and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist is starting her tour in Sunrise, Florida, on Sept. 23, with Tampa being her second stop. The last show will be on Nov. 18 in Inglewood, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29. American Express card members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on April 26 through 10 p.m., April 28. The exclusive access comes as Lizzo has been a longtime partner of American Express.

Lizzo's new single, "About Damn Time," one of the 12 tracks on her highly-anticipated album, "Special," is expected to release on Friday, July 15. She's been working for three years on this body of work and said "it's only fitting that the lead single is titled, 'About Damn Time,'" according to Apple Music.