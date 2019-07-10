A founding member of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd has died.

According to PennLive.com, Larry Junstrom -- most recently a bassist for 38 Special -- passed away at age 70.

Junstrom left Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1971 ahead of his debut album and then joined 38 Special.

"He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream," 38 Special wrote on Facebook. "He was truly one of a kind, a congenial traveling companion and a great friend to all with a humorous slant on life that always kept our spirits high - a kind man with a big heart for everyone who crossed his path. There will never be another like him."

The band expressed its condolences to his wife Thania and his family.

