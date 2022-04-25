'It shouldn't have got this crazy' | Megan Thee Stallion talks about being injured in shooting

Megan Thee Stallion talked exclusively with CBS Mornings' Gayle King.

NEW YORK — CBS Mornings got an exclusive interview with rap music superstar Megan Thee Stallion.



Gayle King spoke with the Houstonian about things she's never talked about on TV before, including being injured in a shooting two years ago.

The shooting happened in July of 2020 after a party at Kylie Jenner's house. Megan Thee Stallion said she was ready to go because she had been there all day. She was there with Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris. Lanez -- whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- is a Grammy-nominated rapper and singer from Canada. Harris was one of Megan Thee Stallion's best friends from Houston.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go," Megan Thee Stallion told Gayle King. "But that's normal friends stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time, but I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of those times, where it was like, it shouldn't have got this crazy."



What Mega Thee Stallion says happened next is detailed in her interview with Gayle King, which you an watch below.

Following a pretrial hearing earlier this month, Lanez was taken into custody and later released on bail. A judge ruled he violated protective orders, including one that prevents him from sharing information obtained through the criminal proceedings.

An attorney for the other friend in the car that night, Harris, told CBS new in part, "My client is a private person and does not wish to make a public statement at this time."

We reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office about this case and they told us, "We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations, and that evidence will be borne out in court."

