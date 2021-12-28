Watch 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' on CBS

Country music stars will ring in the new year from multiple locations in Music City.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ring in the new year with country music's hottest superstars this Friday night on CBS Television Network.

The network says nearly 50 live performances will take place across multiple locations in Music City as it's broadcasted on CBS.

The celebration starts at 8 p.m. and comes to a close at 11 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the show on-demand on Paramount+ with a subscription.

The New Year's Eve celebration will feature "once-in-a-lifetime" collaborations between artists and special guests all evening.

Who's ready for 2022!?



While you count down the days till New Year’s Eve LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash, watch @DrewBarrymore interview one of our performers and Country star @laineywilson on the @DrewBarrymoreTV before Friday’s celebration! #CBSNashvilleNYE pic.twitter.com/0Jlg2ZBHTq — CBS (@CBS) December 27, 2021

The original lineup includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band.