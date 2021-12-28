Watch 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' on CBS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ring in the new year with country music's hottest superstars this Friday night on CBS Television Network.
The network says nearly 50 live performances will take place across multiple locations in Music City as it's broadcasted on CBS.
The celebration starts at 8 p.m. and comes to a close at 11 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the show on-demand on Paramount+ with a subscription.
The New Year's Eve celebration will feature "once-in-a-lifetime" collaborations between artists and special guests all evening.
The original lineup includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band.
Later it was announced that Lady A, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson will also be joining the special night of celebration.