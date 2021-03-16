Prince Harry tells 'CBS This Morning' co-host he has spoken to his father and brother

Gayle King said Tuesday the couple told her over the weekend that the talks were not productive.

TAMPA, Fla. — Prince Harry is speaking to his father and older brother again after his and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to CBS News.

Gayle King said Tuesday on "CBS This Morning" the couple told her over the weekend that the talks were not productive.

CBS News said Harry and Meghan were glad the talks took place with some members of the royal family and that they wanted to move forward.

During the special two-hour interview with Oprah, Harry said his father, Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls. Harry also said he had a hard time having a relationship with his father after he and Meghan stepped back from their senior roles in 2020.

CBS said even though Harry and Charles are speaking again, Harry felt "let down" by his father because of the relationship his mother, Princess Diana, had with the tabloids in the U.K. and how they treated Meghan.

Prince Charles was "upset" about what Harry had shared about their relationship during the interview with Oprah, according to CBS News.

When it comes to Harry's relationship with his brother William, Harry described it as "space," the national outlet reported.

King said Harry and Meghan are hopeful things will get better between them and the royal family. She said they both want to move forward and heal.

During the interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the color of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations.

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured media attacks and false stories.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Since then, the palace has released a statement saying racism allegations will be “taken very seriously,” and that Meghan and Harry remain “much loved” royal family members.