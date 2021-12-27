Record-breaking Christmas Day movie sales have Tampa Bay area theatres hopeful

2021 was a tough year for movie theatres everywhere. People were streaming new movies from their couches while theater rooms sat empty.

TAMPA, Fla. — The kids are out of school and a lot of people are off work this week for the holidays. Along with family time and presents, Christmas day is known for movie releases and box office records.

After a tough year for the cinema industry, one movie has local theatres feeling optimistic.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the first film of the pandemic to cross the one billion dollar mark in box office sales.

Paul Farnsworth is the director of communications for B&B theatres. The company has dozens of theatres across 13 states. He says the difference in Christmas Day sales this year compared to 2020 is obvious.

“I mean, night and day," Farnsworth said. "We were up like 90 percent from 2020, which pretty much puts us in line with 2019 numbers.“

B&B Theatres has a cinema in Wesley Chapel. Farnsworth said the Christmas Day sales were the comeback theatres were waiting for.

“Ultimately, we’ve seen like what we’ve seen this past weekend when a movie has an exclusive theatrical window, like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' it cleans house," he said. "I mean it broke records. It was the second-biggest opening ever.“

One guy helping in those sales, Agustin Alanis. To say he is a Marvel superfan would be putting it lightly.

He watched Avengers: End Game 191 times and held the Guinness World Record for "The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film.”

Now he is trying to reclaim his title with the new Spider-man movie.

"The aim is above 220," Alanis said. "Hopefully, by February, I’ll be done if the movie is still showing.“

220 views, that is. Reaching his goal is no easy feat either.

“It’s expensive," Alanis said. "I mean, I got discounts, stuff like that, the points. But, it’s going to be again, over $3,000."

But he said the movie is worth the watch - or dozens of watches.

This year, many people stayed in to watch movies. Premieres are now accessible from the comfort of your couch. The pandemic changed the way movies are watched, and also changed the standard of cleanliness at theatres to make customers more comfortable.

“[We are] wiping down surfaces, handles, the butter bar, countertops," Farnsworth said. "We still have plexiglass barriers between point-of-sale.”