'Selling Tampa' makes Netflix debut on Dec. 15

The unscripted reality series is a spin-off from the Netflix series, "Selling Sunset."

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa-based "Selling Sunset" spin-off is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15, while "Selling Sunset" will also return for a fourth season on Nov. 24.

"Selling Tampa" follows along with the all-female real estate firm, Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado. The show will spotlight selling luxury real estate in the Tampa Bay area.

Back in August, the firm celebrated its grand opening and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was in attendance. Castor said America will see what the people of Tampa already know, that "Tampa is the greatest city in the nation."

Tampa's real estate market has made leaps in the last year, which is why the area may have sold the "Selling Sunset" creator.

According to Zillow, an average home in the Tampa Bay area (Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater) is $316,379. Home values have gone up 28.7 percent over the last year, Zillow says. And it's expected to see a sharp increase over the next year to come.

Do the women of "Selling Tampa" have what it takes to captivate Netflix viewers? "Selling Sunset" fans are already excited for the spinoff.

One Twitter user said, she hasn't seen one episode but she's already sold.

I’ve never seen a episode of Selling Sunset but guess who will be front row and center for Selling Tampa. It’s me https://t.co/0IFgXaGCsW — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) November 22, 2021

Some "Selling Sunset" fans trust the brand so much, "Selling Tampa" is a given. Another Twitter user shared a tweet saying he's excited for both shows to come back.

Selling Sunset is finally coming back!! & I’m hella excited about Selling Tampa… it’s something about a group of successful black women! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oM4ZXF11Zt — Your Favorite Interior Designer ✨ (@twhitson26) November 22, 2021