'Selling Tampa' makes Netflix debut on Dec. 15

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa-based "Selling Sunset" spin-off is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15, while "Selling Sunset" will also return for a fourth season on Nov. 24.
"Selling Tampa" follows along with the all-female real estate firm, Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado. The show will spotlight selling luxury real estate in the Tampa Bay area.
Back in August, the firm celebrated its grand opening and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was in attendance. Castor said America will see what the people of Tampa already know, that "Tampa is the greatest city in the nation."
Tampa's real estate market has made leaps in the last year, which is why the area may have sold the "Selling Sunset" creator.
According to Zillow, an average home in the Tampa Bay area (Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater) is $316,379. Home values have gone up 28.7 percent over the last year, Zillow says. And it's expected to see a sharp increase over the next year to come.
Do the women of "Selling Tampa" have what it takes to captivate Netflix viewers? "Selling Sunset" fans are already excited for the spinoff.
One Twitter user said, she hasn't seen one episode but she's already sold.
Some "Selling Sunset" fans trust the brand so much, "Selling Tampa" is a given. Another Twitter user shared a tweet saying he's excited for both shows to come back.
Viewers who tune in come Dec. 15 will surely be in for a treat, or at least that's what Netflix says. According to the synopsis, "these ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."