First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.

That's what actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother band mate Joe Jonas are saying.

The couple are reportedly expecting their first child together.

US Weekly was the first to confirm the baby news!

According to E! News, Sophie and Joe are keeping things on the "hush" for now. They say that only family and friends know.

The couple has been together since 2016. They were engaged for two years before getting married after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

The couple had a formal wedding in France about a month after.

Neither Sophie nor Joe have posted about their baby news, yet.

