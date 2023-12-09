St. Pete Pier transforming into waterfront music venue — here's which artists are coming

The series will feature 12 headliners from a range of musical genres.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Music lovers rejoice — a new waterfront concert venue is coming this fall to St. Petersburg, and it's at a location you're already familiar with.

The iconic St. Pete Pier will transform into a new waterfront music venue for the Rise Up St. Pete Concert Series.

"Nestled within the picturesque St. Pete Pier at Spa Beach Park, this major music series promises to redefine the concert experience, merging the beauty of the surrounding waterfront, the energy of urban downtown St. Pete, and musical acts beloved by all," the Pier shared in a news release.

The event, produced by the same people as the widely popular Reggae Rise Up Music Festival, will feature 12 headliners from a range of musical genres. The goal is not just a new venue in St. Pete, but a celebration of "music, nature, and community spirit."

Here are the Rise Up St. Pete Concert Series Artists that have been announced so far.

Nov. 4 - The Revivalists

Nov. 10 - Quinn XCII with support from Ayokay

Nov. 11 - Iration with support from Fortunate Youth, Artikal Sound System and Cydeways

Nov. 26- The Hip Abduction with support from Passafire, Coyote Island, Sierra Lane

Dec. 1- LAUV & Chelsea Cutler with support from DWLLRS

Dec. 8 - Cavetown with support from Ricky Montgomery and Addison Grace

Dec. 9 - G-Eazy with support from Phony PPL

Dec. 10 - Ludacris

Jan. 20 - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Other artists are still to be announced.

Tickets start in the $30 range for most artists with VIP tickets available in the $66 range. For more ticket information, visit RiseUpSt.Pete.com.