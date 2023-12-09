St. Pete Pier transforming into waterfront music venue — here's which artists are coming

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Music lovers rejoice — a new waterfront concert venue is coming this fall to St. Petersburg, and it's at a location you're already familiar with.
The iconic St. Pete Pier will transform into a new waterfront music venue for the Rise Up St. Pete Concert Series.
"Nestled within the picturesque St. Pete Pier at Spa Beach Park, this major music series promises to redefine the concert experience, merging the beauty of the surrounding waterfront, the energy of urban downtown St. Pete, and musical acts beloved by all," the Pier shared in a news release.
The event, produced by the same people as the widely popular Reggae Rise Up Music Festival, will feature 12 headliners from a range of musical genres. The goal is not just a new venue in St. Pete, but a celebration of "music, nature, and community spirit."
Here are the Rise Up St. Pete Concert Series Artists that have been announced so far.
Nov. 4 - The Revivalists
Nov. 10 - Quinn XCII with support from Ayokay
Nov. 11 - Iration with support from Fortunate Youth, Artikal Sound System and Cydeways
Nov. 26- The Hip Abduction with support from Passafire, Coyote Island, Sierra Lane
Dec. 1- LAUV & Chelsea Cutler with support from DWLLRS
Dec. 8 - Cavetown with support from Ricky Montgomery and Addison Grace
Dec. 9 - G-Eazy with support from Phony PPL
Dec. 10 - Ludacris
Jan. 20 - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Other artists are still to be announced.
Tickets start in the $30 range for most artists with VIP tickets available in the $66 range. For more ticket information, visit RiseUpSt.Pete.com.
For the Nov. 26 Hip Abduction show, the Pier is partnering with the Gasparilla Music Foundation for its Recycled Tunes program. Anyone who brings in a gently used instrument to donate will get a free ticket to the 2024 Gasparilla Music Festival.