ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Actor David Harbour, best known for his role as Chief Jim Hopper on Neflix's series "Stranger Things", is coming to the University of South Florida's MSC Oval Theater on Nov. 20 as part of the school's free lecture series.

Harbour is filling in for "Orange Is the New Black" transgender star and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox, who was scheduled to speak on that date but had to cancel due to filming conflicts, according to a post on USF's Lecture Instagram page.

Harbour, a mental health advocate who shared that he has bipolar disorder in 2018 during a Marc Maron podcast, is vocal about his struggles with mental health. On Aug. 8 he tweeted, "The ‘mentally ill’ (this arbitrary societally agreed upon cattle brand to differentiate ‘us’ from ‘them’ re: pain) are overwhelmingly SUBJECT to violence, not perpetrators. I am a card carrying member and those I’ve met in asylums are some of the kindest, lost people I’ve known."

The 44-year-old was nominated for the 2018 Emmy Award in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his portrayal of Chief Hopper, but lost out to "Game of Throne's" Peter Dinklage, according to IMBd. He also started in the recent reboot of Marvel's "Hellboy".

Only USF students can pre-register for the event, but it's open to the public. Click here for more information.

