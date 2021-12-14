How to stream 'Selling Tampa'

Binge all eight episodes of the Florida-based reality TV series starting Dec. 15.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new reality series is hitting the TV screens of your living rooms and it's based right here in Tampa Bay.

Netflix's "Selling Tampa" premieres Dec. 15 on the subscription streaming service. You may wonder why the show's title sounds familiar, the unscripted reality series is a spin-off from the Netflix series, "Selling Sunset."

"Selling Tampa" follows along with the all-female real estate firm, Allure Realty, owned by military veteran Sharelle Rosado. The show will spotlight selling luxury real estate in the Tampa Bay area.

The booming real estate market in the Tampa Bay area might have sold the "Selling Sunset" creator, Adam Divello. He's also the brain behind "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills."

So how do you feast your eyes on the new series that has "Selling Sunset" fans already in a frenzy?

Two cast members, agents Rena Frazier and Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, joined Great Day Live Tuesday morning to chat about what fans can expect.

Viewers can look out for the gorgeous real estate scene across the Sunshine State, appearances from Allure Realty owner Rosado's boyfriend, retired NFL player, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and a looking glass into the lives of the agents.