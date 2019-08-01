The Fulton County District Attorney said he has “no comment” on media reports that R&B star R. Kelly is the subject of a criminal investigation in Fulton County.

TMZ reported Tuesday that sources confirmed the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into allegations made in the Lifetime series, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The Blast also cited sources confirming the investigation, stating that Fulton County officials are actively investigating R. Kelly and the mansion he used to own in Johns Creek, Georgia.

On Friday, Chris Hopper, the director of public affairs for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, told 11Alive that his office is not investigating the star.

“Our office reviewed the case file from Johns Creek and determined there were no charges to pursue at that time,” Hopper said. When asked again on Tuesday, Hopper replied, “we don't have any comment.”

For years, pre-teens and teenagers have come forward admitting to having a sexual relationship with the star. The adult women he has had public relationships with describe him as physically and sexually abusive.

R. Kelly – whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – has never been convicted of a crime, and in many of the allegations, he was never charged with one.

The Lifetime docuseries walks through R. Kelly's high-profile relationships with young women, some of whom met the singer when they were as young as 12. In 1998, sex tapes surfaced that appeared to show R. Kelly with underage girls. He was charged with 14 counts of child pornography but was acquitted on all charges in 2008.

R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Lee Kelly, was an outspoken critic of R. Kelly in the Lifetime series.

She detailed her abusive relationship with the singer during an interview with Sister Circle LIVE in June. Kelly became emotional when she said it was time to tell the world about her experiences, because it was driving her to have suicidal thoughts.

Sister Circle LIVE also talked directly to the Atlanta family of Jocelyn Savage. They've accused Kelly of kidnapping their daughter, stating they haven't seen her since 2016 and said he's holding her captive in a "sex cult."

TMZ reported Tuesday that Savage's family has been contacted and is speaking to investigators.

Attorney Gerald Griggs, who represents Savage's family and others in a lawsuit after the release of R. Kelly's 19-minute song, "I Admit," told 11Alive that two cases against R. Kelly in Georgia -- one in Cook County, the other in Fulton -- could stick.

"I think more people haven’t received all of the information yet. I think this particular package that Lifetime has put together has put everything into perspective,” Griggs said. "I think more people’s eyes are open."

For anyone who may be struggling or is a victim of domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.