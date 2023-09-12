Relive the nostalgia: 90s Con brings celebrities from your favorite shows to Tampa

Stars of "90210," "Full House," "Charmed, "Saved by the Bell," "Boy Meets World" and more will all be there.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center will be a full house this weekend as stars from some of your favorite shows and movies of the 1990s come into town.

It's because 90s Con is taking over part of downtown Tampa, boasting stars from hit 90s shows including "90210," "Full House, "Charmed," "Saved by the Bell" and more.

The event takes place from Sept. 15-17 at the Tampa Convention Center.

90s Con will bring together the cast of "Boy Meets World" for a reunion marking the show's 30th anniversary, according to a release. Additionally, 90s Con will host the "biggest reunion ever" of the "90210" cast.

In addition to some of the biggest TV stars of the 90s, some of the biggest names in music from the 90s will be at the convention, too. This includes Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter and AJ McLean, Joey Fatone from N*Sync and T-Boz and Chilli from TLC.

Carter, a Florida native, is also hosting an acoustic performance and 90s Dance Party. You can find more information here.

The release says the following celebrities will be in attendance: Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Mario Lopez, Tori Spelling, Jodi Benson, Melissa Joan Hart, Shannen Doherty, Candace Cameron Bure, Mark-Paul Gossler, Holly Marie Combs and more.

"Halloweentown" and "Halloweentown 2" fans will also get the chance to meet stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz. Fans of the Disney Renaissance films can meet some of the voices of their favorite princesses, including Ariel, Belle, Pocahontas and Megara.

Celebrity guests will be available for various panels, meet and greets and autograph opportunities. You can find a full list of celebrity guests and a list of events happening during 90s Con by clicking here.