Tampa families featured in 'Translators' documentary showing at Tribeca Film Festival

The film features three children, 11-year-old Densel, 13-year-old Harye and Virginia, 16, who are each translators for their non-English speaking families.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Three families from Tampa opened their lives up to Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez to be featured in a short film documentary following the stories of immigrant children who are responsible for holding adult conversations for their non-English-speaking adult parents.

The documentary, "Translators," made its worldwide debut at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and just screened during the Tribeca Festival on June 13 in New York City.

"The documentary short film delivers an emotional, first-person look at the lives of three of these immigrant families and the important role that young translators play in everyday lives of older generations," a news release reads.

The film features three children, 11-year-old Densel, 13-year-old Harye and Virginia who is 16. Virginia spoke with 10 Tampa Bay on the day of the Tribeca Film Festival to share her perspective and what she hopes others gain from watching the documentary short film.

Virginia said she enjoyed being part of the film, stating it "really speaks to me growing up." It also helped her realize she was not alone in having the role of the family translator.

"Not everybody can do it, but a lot of people do," she said. "And it makes me feel like I'm not alone in this. Like it's something that everybody that's an immigrant has to go through."

Since the documentary first debuted in Los Angeles, Virginia said she has received positive feedback.

"I have gotten a lot of good comments and they're being really supportive about it and they're happy with it because I don't think there's enough stuff showing for the translators, and they feel connected to some stories," Virginia explained. "They feel good that other stories are being heard and they know that they're not just some immigrants. "

Virginia said her translation is not just daily meet and greet or navigating through the grocery store but at doctor's appointments and other situations that required her to learn new English words on the way. She also detailed what it's like for her parents to witness her translating for them.

"They've seen that it's not easy because sometimes I have, like mental stuff, like I just need one minute," she said. "I don't know which word this means. And then sometimes I just need to stop and think about it."

Now that Virginia's younger siblings are growing up, they too, are able to help with translating, she said.

The film shows the need to provide Hispanic and Latino communities with the proper resources to eliminate barriers for non-English speaking adults.