10th Annual Tampa Pig Jig raises money for rare kidney disease research

The Tampa Pig Jig benefits NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit committed to finding a cure for rare kidney disease.

TAMPA, Fla. — Delicious barbecue, live music, activities for the kids and football on the big screen. If that sounds like a nice way to spend your Saturday, what if we told you it was all for a good cause?

The event raises money for a rare form of kidney disease research.

The Tampa Pig Jig started a decade ago, with a group of friends raising money for Will Wellman. In 2008, he was diagnosed with a debilitating, rare kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). His kidneys eventually failed and he required a transplant.

While the transplant was initially successful, the disease quickly took hold of the new kidney and he is now sentenced to life on dialysis - until a cure is found.

What started as a backyard barbecue with a few friends has turned into an event that draws in thousands, with dozens of teams competing in BBQ competitions.

This year's event includes performances by Darius Rucker, Brett Young, Judah & the Lion, Wilderado and Peytan Porter.

Along with great food and music, there will be a silent auction.

Saturday afternoon, more than 65 amateur teams will compete in four different BBQ competition categories: ribs, brisket, butt and a wild card category. There are more judges than there are entries. 100 judges will sample the barbecue, crowning a winner in each category as well as an overall winner.

The event is completely not-for-profit. The winners will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

The money raised at the Tampa Pig Jig goes towards NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit committed to finding a cure for the rare kidney disease FSGS.