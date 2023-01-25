Tampa man continues winning streak on 'Jeopardy!'

A fifth win Wednesday night would solidify Troy Meyer's spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa man has been collecting the dough on "Jeopardy!" and will have another attempt to keep his champion status in Wednesday's episode.

Following one of Meyer's winning days, "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings told Meyer he seemed emotional when he won and asked him to what he was feeling in that moment.

"So much of this is tied up with my mom who passed away recently, and my grandfather also loved 'Jeopardy!'" he responded.

Will Troy reach ToC status? Only time will tell 👀



Watch an all-new #Jeopardy! TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ebejYnJ347 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 25, 2023

10 Tampa Bay sat down with Meyer before his first appearance on the popular game show. He said just being able to compete has been a dream come true. Meyer talked about how it was his mother's dream to watch him compete on the game show. He dedicated his experience to his mother and said he hopes to make his following in the trivia world proud.

"I hope I don't let them down," Meyer said, chuckling.