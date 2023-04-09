Taylor Swift reassures fans she's OK at Tampa show after split with long-term boyfriend

In a video published to TikTok, a fan was able to capture the moment the pop singer gave an answer to someone who held up a sign with the question, "You OK?"

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets to any of the three concerts Taylor Swift performed at Raymond James Stadium, some might have been wondering how the pop singer is doing after news of a breakup dropped.

CNN reported earlier in April that Swift split with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. A source close to Swift told the media outlet the couple had broken up weeks before the news was broken by Entertainment Tonight.

"They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends," the source reportedly told CNN.

The breakup news came just in time for the Eras Tour with Swift set to grace the stage 52 times – three of those being in Tampa. But the pop singer made sure to reassure fans that she was doing OK.

In a video published to TikTok and first reported by BuzzFeed News, a fan was able to capture the moment that someone held up a sign with the question, "You OK?" Without skipping a beat, Swift gave the fan a thumbs up, giving confirmation that she is, in fact, doing well.

Warning: The caption in the TikTok video below contains inappropriate language.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of relief that the pop singer, who allegedly doesn't usually respond to signs at concerts, reassured those in the audience of how she was doing after the breakup.

"[sec] that’s all i want to know! idc if they’re together, on a break, over, w/e. the tabloids had a freakin fieldday but not one asked if she’s happy/ok," a commenter wrote on the post.

Another person said, "This is so cute bc be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment."

As of now, neither Swift or Alwyn have publicly addressed the split.

But it seems as those the pop singer is embracing the tour life, announcing to fans during the third and last concert in Tampa that it become her entire personality, BuzzFeed News reports.

"I've always loved putting on shows, always loved that connection," she said. "Knowing you have felt the same way… I need you guys, very much, for my well-being.”

Swift brought her Eras Tour to Tampa from April 13-15. Her next tour stop is scheduled for Houston, where she is also spending three full nights singing her top hits.