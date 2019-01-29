The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will broadcast live after President Donald Trump's rescheduled State of the Union address on Feb. 5.

It will mark the 19th time the broadcast has been live.

This season, The Late Show has been the top late-night program, averaging 3.7 million viewers per night.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost Georgia's governor's race, will deliver the Democrats' response to President Donald Trump.

